High esteem at "Koksaroy": The President awards Narendra Modi with the "Order of Friendship of the Highest Degree"

An analytical article prepared based on the details of the solemn ceremony held at the "Koksaroy" residence in Tashkent, where the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev presented India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the country's highest award — the "Order of Friendship of the Highest Degree", and the elevation of bilateral relations to the level of comprehensive strategic partnership:

Historical event at "Koksaroy": Shavkat Mirziyoyev awards Narendra Modi with the "Order of Friendship of the Highest Degree"!

On August 30, a high-level solemn event took place at the "Koksaroy" residence in our capital within the framework of the Uzbekistan–India summit. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev personally presented India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on an official visit to our country, with Uzbekistan's high state award — the "Order of Friendship of the Highest Degree".

While presenting the prestigious order, the Head of State specifically noted that this decision is a symbol of the high respect of the people and state of Uzbekistan for the incomparable personal contribution of the head of the Indian government to strengthening the centuries-old ties of friendship, trust, and mutual cooperation between the two countries and our peoples.

"Our relations have reached a new stage": The President's statement and strategic decision

Important political agreements reached during the summit and key points from the speech of the Head of State:

Trust and prospective goals: "I am confident that through our shared aspirations and practical actions, our multifaceted and long-term relations will continue to develop rapidly in the future," Shavkat Mirziyoyev emphasized;

Comprehensive strategic partnership: At the end of this historic visit and productive negotiations, it was achieved to officially elevate relations between the two friendly countries to the level of comprehensive strategic partnership ;

A new qualitative stage of cooperation: It was acknowledged that thanks to joint efforts, relations in political, diplomatic, trade, economic, investment, and cultural-humanitarian fields have been brought to a new qualitative stage.

According to experts, this presented highest award and new status will serve to take mutually beneficial partnership for the sake of the prosperity of the two peoples to even new milestones.