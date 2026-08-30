Huawei is bringing the HarmonyOS operating system to the international market

Chinese technology giant Huawei has officially announced its intention to expand its proprietary operating system, HarmonyOS, globally and bring it to the international market. This was reported by ixbt.com. reports .

On August 28–29 of this year, Huawei held a large-scale HarmonyOS Ecosystem Conference (HEC) 2026 under the theme "New Intelligent Connections, New Future." At this prestigious event, the company's leadership shared its future strategic plans and steps for popularizing the system on the international stage.

First steps toward global expansion

During the event, Xu Zhijun, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Huawei, stated that the company is seriously considering the large-scale global deployment of the HarmonyOS operating system. According to him, special pilot programs for this OS will be launched in certain countries and regions in the near future.

If these trials are successful, Huawei will focus on developing and improving the HarmonyOS platform on a larger scale for consumers worldwide. This step is expected to play a decisive role in establishing the operating system as a worthy alternative to Android and iOS platforms in the future.

Plan for over 100 million devices

As Xu Zhijun emphasized, if the ongoing trial processes yield the expected results, HarmonyOS will have a real opportunity to establish a firm foothold in the global market. The company has set ambitious goals in this regard; specifically, it plans to install the HarmonyOS 6 operating system on over 100 million devices worldwide by the end of 2026.

The implementation of this initiative could shift the existing balance in the mobile operating system market and provide users with new ecosystem capabilities. Huawei is consistently working to make its technologies competitive not only in the domestic market but also on the international stage.