Huawei is bringing the HarmonyOS operating system to the international market

·19·Technology
Huawei is bringing the HarmonyOS operating system to the international market

Chinese technology giant Huawei has officially announced its intention to expand its proprietary operating system, HarmonyOS, globally and bring it to the international market. This was reported by ixbt.com. reports .

On August 28–29 of this year, Huawei held a large-scale HarmonyOS Ecosystem Conference (HEC) 2026 under the theme "New Intelligent Connections, New Future." At this prestigious event, the company's leadership shared its future strategic plans and steps for popularizing the system on the international stage.

First steps toward global expansion

During the event, Xu Zhijun, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Huawei, stated that the company is seriously considering the large-scale global deployment of the HarmonyOS operating system. According to him, special pilot programs for this OS will be launched in certain countries and regions in the near future.

If these trials are successful, Huawei will focus on developing and improving the HarmonyOS platform on a larger scale for consumers worldwide. This step is expected to play a decisive role in establishing the operating system as a worthy alternative to Android and iOS platforms in the future.

Plan for over 100 million devices

As Xu Zhijun emphasized, if the ongoing trial processes yield the expected results, HarmonyOS will have a real opportunity to establish a firm foothold in the global market. The company has set ambitious goals in this regard; specifically, it plans to install the HarmonyOS 6 operating system on over 100 million devices worldwide by the end of 2026.

The implementation of this initiative could shift the existing balance in the mobile operating system market and provide users with new ecosystem capabilities. Huawei is consistently working to make its technologies competitive not only in the domestic market but also on the international stage.

HuaweiHarmonyOSAndroidTechnologyNews
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Starship V3 to Dramatically Reduce Spaceflight CostsStarship V3 to Dramatically Reduce Spaceflight CostsToday, 13:50Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra users dissatisfied with One UI 9 Beta 7Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra users dissatisfied with One UI 9 Beta 7Today, 13:30Poco X8 5G launch with 9000 mAh battery set for September 4Poco X8 5G launch with 9000 mAh battery set for September 4Today, 12:50Compact 4.7-inch BlueFox Aura A1 smartphone launched in ChinaCompact 4.7-inch BlueFox Aura A1 smartphone launched in ChinaToday, 11:54SpaceX demands blocking of Viasat satelliteSpaceX demands blocking of Viasat satelliteToday, 10:51Toyota follows Tesla's lead, adopts gigacasting for new LexusToyota follows Tesla's lead, adopts gigacasting for new LexusToday, 10:23
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

New Bionic Robot with Artificial Skin Unveiled in Beijing
New Bionic Robot with Artificial Skin Unveiled in Beijing
Payment for iPhone leads to family tragedy (video)
Payment for iPhone leads to family tragedy (video)
Planet Earth Has Become a Giant Detector Searching for Dark Matter
Planet Earth Has Become a Giant Detector Searching for Dark Matter
GTA 5 launched on iPhone 17 Pro Max
GTA 5 launched on iPhone 17 Pro Max
Roskosmos Publishes Photo of Solar Eclipse From Space
Roskosmos Publishes Photo of Solar Eclipse From Space
New Photos of Starship Recovered from the Indian Ocean Published
New Photos of Starship Recovered from the Indian Ocean Published
Samsung Releases an Update for the Outdated Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8
Samsung Releases an Update for the Outdated Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8
A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)
A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)