Kindergarten accountant in West Kazakhstan increases own salary by 30 million tenge

An accountant at a kindergarten in the Syrym district of the West Kazakhstan region is suspected of embezzling budget funds. Over five years, she transferred more than 30 million tenge (nearly $65,000) to her bank accounts in excess of her scheduled salary.

This was reported by the West Kazakhstan Regional Prosecutor's Office.

During a prosecutor's audit, it was revealed that the kindergarten accountant had been unjustifiably increasing her salary for several years and transferring the additional funds to her personal bank accounts.

In connection with this incident, the district prosecutor's office has initiated a pre-investigation check under Article 189, Part 4, Clause 2 of the Criminal Code of Kazakhstan (misappropriation on an especially large scale). The case was subsequently transferred to the Department of Economic Investigations of the West Kazakhstan region for further proceedings.

Currently, investigative actions regarding the criminal case are underway.

According to Kazakh legislation, a person found guilty under this article may face up to 12 years in prison, along with the confiscation of property and a ban on holding certain positions or engaging in specific activities.