Huawei satellite communication saves a life during a landslide in Nepal

On August 26 of this year, an emergency situation occurred due to a massive landslide near the Gyirong port on the border of Nepal and Tibet. One of the citizens trapped in the disaster zone was saved from death thanks to the satellite communication feature on their Huawei Mate X5 smartphone. According to ixbt.com, this technology managed to maintain connectivity even in extreme conditions where traditional networks failed. reports Ixbt.com.

On the morning of the incident, all standard mobile communication and internet services in the disaster area were cut off. However, the satellite data transmission function on the victim's smartphone remained active. Using this feature, they were able to connect with the outside world, transmit their coordinates, and call for a rescue helicopter.

Rescue operation and technological significance

Rescuers acted quickly, arrived at the provided coordinates, and evacuated the victim to a safe area. Later, the victim detailed the event in a thank-you message sent to Yu Chengdong, head of Huawei's Consumer Business Group. They emphasized that it was during this life-threatening natural disaster that they fully realized the importance of modern mobile technologies.

It is worth noting that Huawei first began implementing satellite communication technology in consumer smartphones in 2022. At that time, the Mate 50 series devices gained the ability to support the BeiDou satellite network. Since then, the Chinese tech giant has consistently developed this direction, significantly expanding its capabilities.

New capabilities of satellite communication

While users were initially only able to send short text messages and their coordinates, the functionality was further enriched in subsequent generations of devices. The company gradually introduced features for direct two-way communication and voice calls via satellite. This incident in Nepal clearly proved in practice that such innovations in the mobile industry are not just marketing features, but vital tools that save lives.