New fighters in the skies of Uzbekistan: J-10CE aircraft purchased from China (video)

The fleet of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Uzbekistan has been significantly reinforced with another batch of modern and high-tech aviation equipment. Official video footage released by the Ministry of Defense demonstrated, for the first time within the Uzbek Air Force, the J-10CE (export version of the Chengdu J-10C) multirole supersonic fighter jets purchased from China.

Released under the motto "Air borders are guarded by modern fighter jets," the footage captures the new winged machinery lined up with Uzbekistan's national symbols and entering combat duty.

Power of the 4++ generation: Why are J-10CE aircraft significant?

Produced by China's prestigious aviation industry, these modern fighters will elevate regional defense capabilities to a new level:

Combat flights under national symbols: The released video clearly shows J-10CE aircraft featuring the national flag and markings of Uzbekistan on their tails, taking off from runways with external fuel tanks and weapon stations under their wings;

High-tech cockpit and radars: The aircraft are equipped with an Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar capable of detecting targets at long ranges, a digital flight control system, and high-precision "air-to-air" and "air-to-ground" missile weaponry;

Group patrols and joint operations: The footage confirms that several J-10CE fighters flew in formation escorted by military transport aircraft and successfully underwent training exercises in the airspace of Uzbekistan.

Strategic renewal in the national defense system

The addition of these aircraft to the Air Force ranks fundamentally strengthens the country's defense capability: