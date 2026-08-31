Samsung sells memory at five times below market price
South Korean tech giant Samsung has secured a significant portion of its memory chip production capacity through long-term contracts. According to SeDaily, the company has pre-booked 70% of its factory capacity for future years, with agreements extending until 2031. While this strategic move allows Samsung to plan future supplies precisely, it also opens a path for major customers to purchase raw materials at significantly lower prices. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .
Long-term contracts and significant price differencesAccording to sources, the prices offered under these long-term contracts are surprisingly lower than current market values. Specifically, it has been revealed that the deal prices are five times cheaper than spot market prices. These figures likely align with pre-crisis levels, which has surprised some experts.
Based on data from MegaGridSupplies, a 36 GB HBM3E memory stack costs approximately 2,100 USD on the open market. However, under long-term contracts with Samsung, the price for the same product is estimated at only 365–510 USD. Such a massive price discrepancy is causing intense discussion in the high-tech market.
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