The editorial office of the «Zamin» website congratulates all our compatriots on the 35th anniversary of Independence

·21·Uzbekistan
The editorial office of the «Zamin» website congratulates all our compatriots on the 35th anniversary of Independence

Dear compatriots, dear and esteemed regular readers of the «Zamin» website!

On behalf of the editorial office of the «Zamin» website, we sincerely congratulate you on the 35th anniversary of the state independence of the Republic of Uzbekistan!

Independence is a symbol of a free and prosperous life for our people, peace and tranquility, our national values, and confident striving toward a great future.

On this great holiday, we wish you all robust health, family peace, happiness, and the realization of your good intentions.

May our country be peaceful, our sky clear, and our homes full of abundance and blessings! May our tables always be bountiful and our hearts full of joy!

May our peace remain untouched by the evil eye, and may blessings never leave our country, nor harmony and kindness our people!

Happy Independence Day, dear compatriots!

Sincerely,
The editorial office of the «Zamin» website

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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