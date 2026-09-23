The incentives system for chess players in Uzbekistan has changed radically — a historic decree!

An incredible financial revolution has taken place in the history of Uzbek chess: by a new historic decree adopted by the head of state (No. PQ-346, dated 21.09.2026), the amounts of one-time cash prizes awarded to national grandmasters and young talents for victories in prestigious international tournaments have been multiplied. From now on, the system based on the national currency's base calculation amount (BCA) has been directly transitioned to solid payments in US dollars.

According to the document, a chess player who wins a gold medal among adults at the Chess Olympiad and Paralympics will be paid a net 200,000 US dollars — which is nearly three times higher than the previous limit of 880 million soms (2,000 times the BCA). Silver medalists are guaranteed 100,000 dollars, and bronze holders 50,000 dollars. In addition, heroes of the Youth Olympiad will be rewarded with amounts ranging from 5,000 to 20,000 dollars. Furthermore, prizes for those who rise to the podiums of FIDE-classified world and Asian championships have been multiplied, and it is strictly established that a chess player who achieves the title of "International Grandmaster" will be immediately awarded 5,000 US dollars.

Well, how will this decree, adopted in these very days as the 46th Chess Olympiad is taking place in Samarkand, provide a psychological boost to our athletes, how will the new system strengthen Uzbekistan's leadership in world chess, and what new breath will it bring into the national sports system?

"200,000-dollar gold, currency settlement, and grandmaster bonus": 5 key points of the decree

The biggest changes introduced by the President's decree No. PQ-346:

Record sum for Olympiad champions: The award for an Olympiad gold among adults is set at 200,000 US dollars (previously it was 880 million soms);

Transition from BCA to US dollars: From now on, all prestigious international chess prizes will be paid in US dollar equivalents, protected from inflation effects;

Equality of youth and Paralympians: Prize money of 20,000 dollars for gold, 10,000 for silver, and 5,000 dollars for bronze will be allocated to those who win at the Youth Olympiad;

Multiplied growth of World and Asian Championships: Winners of FIDE world championships will be awarded up to 15,000 dollars, and at Asian championships up to 10,000 dollars;

Separate 5,000 dollars for grandmasters: Every chess player who wins the prestigious "International Grandmaster" title will be rewarded by the state with a one-time 5,000 dollars (instead of the previous 44 million soms).

New reward system for Uzbek chess players: Comparison of old and new rates

The schedule of payments established for achievements in international arenas in accordance with the decree:

Competition and achievement category Previously effective reward New amount established by decree PQ-346 Olympiad/Paralympics (Adults) — Gold 2,000 times BCA (~880 mln soms) 200,000 US DOLLARS Olympiad/Paralympics (Adults) — Silver 1,000 times BCA (~440 mln soms) 100,000 US DOLLARS Olympiad/Paralympics (Adults) — Bronze 500 times BCA (~220 mln soms) 50,000 US DOLLARS Olympiad/Paralympics (Youth) — Gold Newly introduced rate 20,000 US DOLLARS Olympiad/Paralympics (Youth) — Silver Newly introduced rate 10,000 US DOLLARS Olympiad/Paralympics (Youth) — Bronze Newly introduced rate 5,000 US DOLLARS FIDE World Competitions — Gold 300 times BCA (~132 mln soms) 15,000 US DOLLARS FIDE World Competitions — Silver 150 times BCA (~66 mln soms) 7,500 US DOLLARS FIDE World Competitions — Bronze 75 times BCA (~33 mln soms) 3,750 US DOLLARS FIDE Asian Competitions — Gold 70 times BCA (~30.8 mln soms) 10,000 US DOLLARS FIDE Asian Competitions — Silver 35 times BCA (~15.4 mln soms) 5,000 US DOLLARS FIDE Asian Competitions — Bronze 17.5 times BCA (~7.7 mln soms) 2,500 US DOLLARS "International Grandmaster" title 100 times BCA (~44 mln soms) 5,000 US DOLLARS

Sports economics and strategic expertise: Why is this decree a historic turning point for Uzbek chess?

Conclusions of international sports experts and financial analysts:

In Samarkand Unprecedented motivation during the Olympiad: At a time when the 7th round of the Chess Olympiad is being held in the city of Samarkand and our national team is leading, the release of this decree has become the strongest psychological encouragement and financial guarantee for our grandmasters;

From discretionary system to foreign currency guarantee: Previously, sums in soms tied to the BCA could depreciate over a certain period; the strict determination of awards in US dollars protects athletes' labor at the level of world standards;

Interest in youth and grandmaster status: Achieving the international grandmaster title requires years of hard work and expenses; providing a separate 5,000 dollars for this title and incentivizing youth competitions will sharply increase the enthusiasm of parents and young talents for chess;

Elevation of intellectual sport to the Olympic level: 200,000 dollars for a gold medal stands on a par with the highest awards given to champions of the Summer and Winter Olympic Games; this is evidence that the state has recognized chess as a national strategic priority area.

The presidential decree is transforming Uzbekistan not only into a winner of Chess Olympiads, but also into a global center that values its intellectual athletes at the highest level.

In your opinion, can the 200,000-dollar reward given to our chess players for Olympiad gold and the new system give our guys additional psychological strength in winning the championship at the competition in Samarkand? Do you support paying such great attention to intellectual athletes? Leave your personal opinions in the comments and share this huge historic news in Uzbek sports with all your friends!