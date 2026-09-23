Weather to cool down in Uzbekistan on September 24: rain possible in some regions

·0·Uzbekistan
Weather to cool down in Uzbekistan on September 24: rain possible in some regions

On September 24, air temperatures in Uzbekistan will drop slightly, with relatively cool and dry weather expected in most parts of the country. Precipitation is possible in some areas.

Following the warm weather of recent days, the temperature drop may be felt especially in the mornings and evenings. Therefore, slight changes in weather conditions are expected across the republic on September 24.

What will the weather be like on September 24?

According to forecasts, weather in most regions of Uzbekistan will be mostly dry.

At the same time, intermittent rain cannot be ruled out in certain areas. This means that weather conditions will not be uniform across all regions of the country.

As air temperatures drop relatively during the day, the coolness of the autumn season will begin to be felt more distinctly.

Why is the weather cooling down?

In the second half of September, the gradual transition of weather to autumn conditions in Uzbekistan is a natural process.

Following the high temperatures of summer, air temperatures gradually decrease in September. While daytime warmth still persists, the coolness in the morning and evening can increase significantly.

September 24 is expected to be another day of this transitional period.

Rain is possible in some regions

Another notable aspect of September 24 is that precipitation may occur in some regions of the republic.

Citizens heading out in areas with a chance of rain, especially those traveling long distances, are advised to take the weather conditions into account.

Precipitation may be short-lived or occur at specific times of the day. Therefore, it is important to monitor accurate forecasts for each region through meteorological information updated throughout the day.

Autumn weather will also be felt in Tashkent

In the capital, the difference between daytime and nighttime temperatures will also begin to be felt by the end of September.

Relatively cool weather is expected to persist in Tashkent on September 24 as well. For those leaving for work or study in the morning, the air may feel cooler compared to daytime hours.

Additionally, those spending a long time outdoors in the evening should also take the cool weather into account.

Autumn is drawing closer

The end of September is a period when the weather in Uzbekistan increasingly takes on an autumnal character.

Days may still be warm, but nights become cooler. Occasional precipitation is one of the usual manifestations of seasonal changes.

On September 24, dry and relatively cool weather is expected to persist in most parts of the republic, with a chance of rain in some places.

Therefore, citizens planning to go outside, go to work, or travel during the day should also take the morning and evening chill into account.

Such changes in the weather show that the transition from hot days to the cool autumn season in Uzbekistan is intensifying.

September 24Tashkentweatherprecipitation
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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