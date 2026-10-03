What will the weather be like in Uzbekistan on October 3?

Uzhydromet has announced the weather forecast for the regions of Uzbekistan for tomorrow, October 3. During the day, changeable weather is expected in some areas, with precipitation in certain places.

In Tashkent city, the weather will be changeable, with no precipitation. The eastern wind will blow at 3-8 m/s. The temperature is forecasted to be 15-17 degrees at night and 29-31 degrees during the day.

In the Republic of Karakalpakstan and Khorezm region, the weather will also be changeable. Rain is possible in some areas. The eastern wind will blow at 7-12 m/s. The temperature will be around 13-18 degrees at night and 20-25 degrees during the day.

In Bukhara and Navoi regions, changeable weather is expected. No precipitation is observed in Bukhara region, while there is a chance of rain in some areas of Navoi region. The eastern wind will blow at 9-14 m/s. Night temperatures will be 13-18 degrees, and daytime temperatures will reach 28-33 degrees.

In Tashkent, Syrdarya, Jizzakh and Samarkand regions, the weather will be changeable. No precipitation is expected in these areas. The eastern wind will blow at 7-12 m/s. The temperature will be 13-18 degrees at night, rising to 27-32 degrees during the day.

In Kashkadarya and Surkhandarya regions, no precipitation is expected either, and the weather will be changeable. An eastern wind will blow at 7-12 m/s. Night temperatures are forecasted to be 15-20 degrees, and daytime temperatures 30-35 degrees.

In Andijan, Namangan and Fergana regions, the weather will be changeable, with no precipitation expected. The eastern wind will blow at 5-10 m/s. The temperature is expected to be 10-15 degrees at night and 25-30 degrees during the day.

In the foothill and mountainous regions of the republic, the weather will also be changeable. No precipitation is expected, but mudflow and flood phenomena may occur in some areas. The eastern wind will blow at 9-14 m/s. The temperature will be 7-12 degrees at night and 17-22 degrees during the day.

Thus, warm and changeable weather is expected in most parts of the country on October 3. While rain may fall in some northern regions and the Navoi region, daytime temperatures in the southern regions will rise to 35 degrees.