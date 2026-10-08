Weather forecast for October 8 announced

Uzhydromet has released the weather forecast for Tashkent city for Wednesday, October 8.

According to the report, the weather in the capital is expected to be changeable, with no precipitation. Temperatures will be 11–13 degrees at night and 24–26 degrees warm during the day.

In the Republic of Karakalpakstan and Khorezm region, the weather will be slightly cloudy, changeable in some places, with no precipitation. Temperatures will be 8–13 degrees at night and 20–25 degrees during the day.

In Bukhara and Navoi regions, the weather will be slightly cloudy, changeable in some places, with no precipitation. Temperatures will be 8–13 degrees at night and 23–28 degrees during the day.

In Tashkent, Syrdarya, Jizzakh and Samarkand regions, the weather will be slightly cloudy, changeable in some places, with no precipitation. Temperatures will be 10–15 degrees at night and 22–27 degrees during the day.

In Kashkadarya and Surkhandarya regions, the weather will be slightly cloudy, changeable in some places, with no precipitation. Temperatures will be 12–17 degrees at night and 27–32 degrees during the day.

In Andijan, Namangan and Fergana regions, the weather will be changeable, with no precipitation. Fog may descend in some areas. Temperatures will be 10–15 degrees at night and 20–25 degrees during the day.

In the foothill and mountainous areas of the republic, the weather will be slightly cloudy, changeable in some places, with no precipitation. Rain is possible only in the mountainous areas of the Fergana Valley regions. Temperatures will be 5–10 degrees warm at night and 13–18 degrees during the day.