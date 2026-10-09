Rain and warm weather expected in Uzbekistan over the weekend

Warm and mostly dry weather is expected in Uzbekistan over the weekend. However, rain is expected in some regions. This was reported by Uzhydromet.

According to the reports, air temperature at night will be around 10–15 degrees, and during the day around 25–27 degrees. Temperatures may rise up to 29–32 degrees in some places in the southern regions and desert zones.

On October 10, in the evening, moist air masses will begin to enter the western regions. There is a probability of rain in some places of the Republic of Karakalpakstan and Khorezm region.

On October 11, precipitation will spread to other parts of the republic. Rain is expected in Karakalpakstan, Khorezm, in the second half of the day in desert areas and the south, and in the evening in some places of the central regions. There will be no precipitation in Tashkent region and the Fergana Valley.

Warm weather will persist in most of the regions. Only in the north-west of the country temperatures may drop to 18–23 degrees. The wind will shift from east to west, blowing at a speed of 7–12 meters per second.

In mountainous areas, rain will fall in some places on October 9–11. On October 11, there is a risk of mudflows and floods in foothill and mountainous areas.

In Tashkent, no precipitation is expected today and over the weekend. The wind will blow from the east at a speed of 3–8 meters per second. In the capital, the temperature is forecasted to be 13–15 degrees at night and 25–27 degrees during the day.