Trump expressed his desire to visit Uzbekistan

·66·Uzbekistan
Trump expressed his desire to visit Uzbekistan

US President Donald Trump has announced his intention to visit Uzbekistan. This was reported by Paolo Zampolli, the US Special Representative for Global Partnerships.

According to him, Trump personally expressed the desire to go to Uzbekistan. The special representative expressed hope that the American president's visit will take place as soon as possible.

Paolo Zampolli noted that Trump's work schedule is extremely busy. Nevertheless, the US president has openly expressed his desire to come to Uzbekistan.

If the visit takes place, it could become a significant event in terms of further strengthening relations between the two countries.

Donald TrumpPaolo ZampolliUzbekistanUS President
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Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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