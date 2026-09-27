The number of electric vehicles in Uzbekistan reaches 122.7 thousand

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The number of electric vehicles in Uzbekistan reaches 122.7 thousand

Electric cars are becoming increasingly common on the streets of Uzbekistan. According to new data from the National Statistics Committee, as of July 1, 2026, 122.7 thousand electric vehicles were officially registered in the country. The vast majority of them are concentrated in Tashkent.

This figure indicates that changes in the electric vehicle market have accelerated significantly in the recent period. As of July 1, 2025, Uzbekistan had 73.6 thousand registered electric vehicles. Consequently, their official number has increased by nearly 49.1 thousand within a year.

The majority of electric vehicles are in Tashkent

Regional statistics show that the biggest difference lies in the capital.

As of July 1, 2026, 88,496 electric vehicles were registered in Tashkent. This accounts for approximately 72 percent of all electric cars in the country.

Meanwhile, 9,546 electric vehicles were recorded in Tashkent region.

The following regions occupy the subsequent positions:

  • Samarkand region — 4,870;

  • Khorezm region — 3,784;

  • Kashkadarya region — 3,045;

  • Fergana region — 2,442;

  • Navoi region — 2,227;

  • Bukhara region — 1,963;

  • Andijan region — 1,607.

1,387 electric vehicles were registered in the Republic of Karakalpakstan, 1,237 in Namangan region, and 993 in Sirdaryo region.

This figure stood at 701 in Jizzakh region and 429 in Surkhandarya region.

An increase of nearly 50 thousand in a year

Comparing the growth in the number of electric vehicles with previous statistics makes the trend even more pronounced.

While there were 73.6 thousand electric cars in the country as of July 1, 2025, this figure reached 122.7 thousand by July 1, 2026.

In other words, the number of officially registered electric vehicles grew by nearly 66.7 percent over the course of a year.

Furthermore, during January–June 2026, 37,874 electric vehicles were imported into Uzbekistan from abroad. Their total value amounted to 447.7 million US dollars. The import volume increased by 2.6 times compared to the same period last year.

China holds a major share in the electric vehicle market

The absolute majority of electric cars brought into the country during January–June came from China.

According to the Statistics Committee, 37,560 electric vehicles were imported from China over the six months. Imports from other countries included 141 from Hong Kong, 80 from South Korea, 42 from Germany, and 21 from the USA.

These figures demonstrate that Chinese manufacturers hold a dominant position in Uzbekistan's electric vehicle market.

Wide disparity among regions

One of the most notable aspects of the statistics is that electric vehicles are unevenly distributed across the country.

There is a vast gap between the 88,496 electric vehicles in the capital and the 429 recorded in Surkhandarya.

The number of electric cars in Tashkent city alone is several times higher than the figures for Tashkent, Samarkand, Khorezm, Kashkadarya, Fergana, and Navoi regions individually.

These numbers indicate that the use of electric vehicles is currently gaining popularity primarily in the capital and surrounding areas.

As of July 1, 2026, Uzbekistan has registered 122.7 thousand electric vehicles. Nearly 88.5 thousand of them are accounted for by Tashkent city.

New import volumes and the growth in the number of registered electric vehicles in the country indicate that the share of electric transport in Uzbekistan's automotive market is continuously rising.

Now the main question is — will this growth continue at the same pace in the coming months, and how rapidly will electric vehicles gain popularity in regions outside the capital?

Electric vehiclesTashkentNational Statistics CommitteeChina imports
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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