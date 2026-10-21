Admission to the Tashkent Botanical Garden is free today: a great opportunity for an autumn walk

On October 21, admission to the Tashkent Botanical Garden will be free for visitors. According to the reported information, capital residents and guests can take advantage of this opportunity to spend their time pleasantly in the embrace of nature.

The botanical garden, which takes on a unique scenery during the autumn season, is considered one of the convenient places for walking, relaxing in the fresh air, and distracting oneself slightly from daily chores. The colorful transformation of the trees, fallen leaves, and the calm natural environment allow visitors to experience the unique beauty of autumn.

You can visit the garden with friends, family members, or children to spend time in the open air, observe nature, and take memorable photos. This is a good opportunity, especially for those who love admiring autumn landscapes.