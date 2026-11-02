Tashkent buses will now record traffic violators on camera

·56·Society
Tashkent buses will now record traffic violators on camera

Control over the illegal use of dedicated bus lanes in Tashkent is being strengthened. From now on, video cameras that automatically record traffic violations will be installed on the front of public transport vehicles.

According to the City Council's decision, it is planned to equip buses with mobile cameras by December 15, 2026. The devices will detect violations while the bus is in motion and connect to the Traffic Safety Department's unified information database.

In addition, starting November 1, control and raids have been intensified against drivers who illegally drive in or park their vehicles in the "A" lanes reserved for buses.

Drivers are advised not to enter special lanes intended for buses and bicycles without authorization and not to stop their vehicles in them. Such violations may result in fines in accordance with established procedures.

Tashkent busesTraffic rulesTraffic Safety DepartmentA lane
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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