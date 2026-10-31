Starting November 1, fines will not be issued for crossing road markings

Starting November 1, Road Safety Service officers will no longer issue administrative reports to drivers who cross road markings near intersections and U-turn areas.

This procedure is established by a government decree. According to it, traffic police officers will not draw up administrative reports specifically for cases of crossing road markings near intersections and U-turn areas.

The new rule comes into effect on November 1, 2026. This change applies only to cases involving the crossing of road markings and does not cancel the obligation to comply with other traffic rules.