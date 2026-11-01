Measures against illegal parking and driving in 'A' lanes launched in Tashkent

·65·Uzbekistan
Measures against illegal parking and driving in 'A' lanes launched in Tashkent

In Tashkent, control measures are being elevated to a new level to ensure that public transport moves without obstacles and according to the established schedule. From now on, video cameras that automatically record traffic violations in the special lanes («A») will be installed on the front of passenger buses in the capital.

In addition, starting from November 1, intensified control and raid measures have begun on all central streets of the capital against the illegal movement and parking of light vehicles in lanes reserved for public transport.

How does the new system work and what does it record?

The new cameras being integrated into public transport will transmit violations to the database in a fully digitized manner, without human intervention:

  • Automatic fixation while in motion: Intelligent devices installed on the bus windshield will automatically take photos and videos of any vehicle that enters the bus lane or blocks the lane while the bus is moving;

  • Sending data to the traffic safety database: All recorded photo and video materials will be sent directly to the unified automated system of the Traffic Safety Department, and a fine will be issued to the driver who committed the violation.

What should drivers be aware of?

Within the framework of the intensified control, the following situations will be strictly monitored:

  1. Illegal driving in the 'A' lane: Entering the bus lane without cause and using it for the purpose of gaining an advantage;

  2. Stopping and parking in the lane: Leaving a car near bus stops or in the reserved lane, even temporarily;

  3. Obstructing access to bus stops: Creating artificial obstacles for public transport in zones intended for passenger boarding and alighting.

These measures will serve to alleviate traffic congestion on Tashkent streets and increase the speed of buses used by millions of passengers every day.

Tashkent public transportTraffic Safety DepartmentA lanetraffic rules
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

In Tashkent, buses to arrive every 3 minutes, metro every 2 minutesIn Tashkent, buses to arrive every 3 minutes, metro every 2 minutesYesterday 23:15In Fergana, a teenager without a driver's license crashed a BMW and diedIn Fergana, a teenager without a driver's license crashed a BMW and died14 October 16:27Scooters pose a threat to life: Reasons why a driver's license is requiredScooters pose a threat to life: Reasons why a driver's license is required6 October 10:18Good news for drivers: No fines for crossing lines at intersections and turnsGood news for drivers: No fines for crossing lines at intersections and turnsToday 11:22Two important changes for drivers come into effect from November 1Two important changes for drivers come into effect from November 1Today 10:55Starting November 1, fines will not be issued for crossing road markingsStarting November 1, fines will not be issued for crossing road markingsYesterday 08:07
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Uzbekistan news

Natural gas limit for the population in Uzbekistan increased 5-fold
Natural gas limit for the population in Uzbekistan increased 5-fold
Snowfall expected in Uzbekistan in November
Snowfall expected in Uzbekistan in November
Uzbek alphabet changed: four letters will now be written differently
Uzbek alphabet changed: four letters will now be written differently
The 2027 inventory schedule for undocumented housing has been approved
The 2027 inventory schedule for undocumented housing has been approved
Earthquakes observed in Surkhandarya, Fergana and Kashkadarya
Earthquakes observed in Surkhandarya, Fergana and Kashkadarya
Uzbekistan girl wins ZEEKR car at international competition
Uzbekistan girl wins ZEEKR car at international competition
Rain is expected in Uzbekistan tomorrow: which regions will be affected?
Rain is expected in Uzbekistan tomorrow: which regions will be affected?
Uzhydromet published tomorrow's weather forecast
Uzhydromet published tomorrow's weather forecast