Volume of intrusive advertisements on Tashkent buses to be lowered

The volume of advertisements played on public buses in Tashkent will be lowered. This was announced by the press service of Toshshahartransxizmat.

It is noted that passengers have recently expressed dissatisfaction and filed complaints regarding the high volume of advertisements inside bus cabins.

Taking passenger feedback into account, company representatives held a meeting with entrepreneurs who lease advertising space on the buses. The issue of normalizing the volume of these advertisements was discussed.

During the meeting, recommendations were given to entrepreneurs to lower the volume of advertisements and avoid causing excessive noise or discomfort to passengers. It was also emphasized that creating a comfortable environment for passengers on public transport is essential.