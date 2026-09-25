Beijing Confirmed: Uzbekistan Becomes the Second Operator of J-10CE Fighters

·64·Uzbekistan
Beijing Confirmed: Uzbekistan Becomes the Second Operator of J-10CE Fighters

Military-technical cooperation between Uzbekistan and China has reached a historic stage that fundamentally alters the security architecture of Central Asia. At a press conference held on September 24, Senior Colonel Jiang Bin, an official spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense of the PRC, noted that relations between the armies of the two countries are of a deeply friendly nature, officially emphasizing that military-trade cooperation between Beijing and Tashkent fully complies with international law norms and is not directed against third countries. This statement officially confirmed that Uzbekistan, following Pakistan, has become China's second foreign buyer and operator of the state-of-the-art J-10CE fighter jets in the world.

Developed by Chengdu Aircraft Corporation, these 4.5-generation multi-role combat birds are capable of achieving complete air superiority as well as high-precision destruction of strategic ground targets. In fact, these aircraft were delivered to Uzbekistan at the end of August 2026, and at least six J-10CE airframes featuring national Air Force markings were demonstrated for the first time at the Karshi-Khanabad air base. While the total number of purchased aircraft is kept as a state secret, experts report that the price of each airframe, excluding weapons and pilot training costs, is $40–50 million.

"4.5-generation superiority, Khanabad air base, and $50 million": 5 Key Points of the J-10CE Acquisition

The most important official facts regarding the modernization of the Uzbekistan Air Force:

  • Second foreign operator in the world: Uzbekistan became the second country after Pakistan to purchase China's J-10CE aircraft;

  • Official confirmation from Beijing: PRC Ministry of Defense spokesperson Jiang Bin announced that bilateral military trade is friendly and legal;

  • Power of the 4.5 generation: This fighter by Chengdu Corporation is designed to establish absolute air superiority and strike ground targets;

  • First demonstration in Karshi-Khanabad: In August 2026, the first 6 airframes bearing Uzbek insignia officially appeared at the base;

  • Price and value: The exact number of aircraft is classified, with the base price of each fighter estimated at $40–50 million.

Rise in Military Aviation: Technical and Strategic Classification of the J-10CE Fighter

Performance indicators of the new fighters joining the Uzbek army:

Indicators and Criteria

J-10CE Fighter Jet Parameters

Aviation Category and Generation

4.5-generation multi-role super-fighter

Manufacturing Enterprise

Chengdu Aircraft Corporation (PRC)

Primary Combat Mission

Gaining air superiority, destroying ground and sea targets

Location Site

Karshi-Khanabad Air Base (Uzbekistan Air Force)

Initial Confirmed Quantity

At least 6 airframes (total order quantity not officially disclosed)

Estimated Price per Airframe

$40–50 million (excluding weapons and technical support)

International Operator Status

1st place Pakistan, 2nd place Republic of Uzbekistan

Military and Geopolitical Expertise: Why Does the J-10CE Choice Shift the Balance in the Region?

Conclusions of military analysts, aviation experts, and security specialists:

  • "A new foundation for the inviolability of the skies": 4.5-generation fighters with Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radars, long-range missiles, and electronic warfare systems are several times superior to older Soviet aircraft (MiG-29, Su-27); this elevates Uzbekistan's air defense potential to a qualitatively new level;

  • Multi-vector military policy: Tashkent's choice of Beijing's most advanced aviation rather than remaining dependent on just one side in armament (e.g., Russia or the West) reflects national independence and a balanced strategy;

  • Strategic role of the Karshi-Khanabad base: The deployment of the aircraft precisely at the most important strategic airfield in the southern direction aims to reliably guarantee southern borders and regional security.

How much do you think the addition of China's 4.5-generation J-10CE fighters to the Uzbekistan Air Force strengthens our national security? How would you personally assess our army's transition from old equipment to state-of-the-art aviation systems? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this exclusive analysis on Uzbekistan's defense might with all our compatriots!

J-10CEUzbekistan Air ForceChengdu Aircraft CorporationKarshi-Khanabad Air Base
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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