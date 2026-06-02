Ukrainian cities hit by fresh mass missile and drone attacks

The situation in Ukraine remains tense. Several major cities and settlements across the country have been targeted by another wave of intense missile and drone strikes. The attacks have resulted in civilian casualties and injuries, with significant damage to residential buildings and infrastructure.

Destruction and damage in cities

In the capital, Kyiv, the fall of debris from missiles intercepted by air defense systems caused severe consequences. According to the latest data from Kyiv City Military Administration head Timur Tkachenko, 3 people have died and 29 others have sustained injuries of varying severity. In the Podilskyi district, missile debris hit the roof of an apartment building, sparking a major fire and shattering windows. Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that 21 injured individuals were hospitalized and power outages occurred in three major districts.

The situation in Dnipro is also critical. An air strike there tragically claimed the lives of 5 people, including a 73-year-old woman. Regional Military Administration head Oleksandr Ganja stated that the number of injured has reached 25. One missile struck a residential area directly, causing a large fire.

In Kharkiv, shelling in two districts left 6 local residents injured, including an 11-year-old girl. Reports of destruction continue to arrive from other regions of the country.

Statements from the parties and past attacks

On the evening of June 1, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that the strike on the city of Starobilsk in the Luhansk region had given the war a "new quality." Local authorities reported that the attack partially destroyed local college buildings, resulting in the deaths of 21 students at the scene.

On the same evening, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the nation, warning that there was a very high probability of new, more large-scale mass air attacks by Russia across the country in the coming hours.