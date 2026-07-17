Two people died in a gas station queue in Russia

Tragic incidents are occurring in Russia following the ongoing fuel shortage. It has been reported that two elderly citizens died while waiting in lines at gas stations in different regions of the country.

According to reports, an 80-year-old man in the Perm region and a 75-year-old driver in Karelia passed away while waiting for a long time to refuel. No official conclusion regarding the exact cause of their deaths has been released yet.

These incidents are taking place against the backdrop of a fuel shortage continuing across Russia. It is reported that in some regions, drivers are forced to wait for several hours to refuel.

Citing sources familiar with the situation, Reuters reported that nearly 40 percent of Russia's oil refining capacity has been disabled due to Ukrainian drone attacks. Experts note that this specific factor has had a serious impact on the country's fuel supply.