Unexpected and slightly sad news has arrived from India, home to die-hard fans of football legend and eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi. According to the official page of the prestigious Asian News International on the social network 'X' (formerly Twitter), a magnificent statue erected in memory and honor of the Argentine superstar in the city of Kolkata has been officially removed.

The monument was unveiled with great celebration just recently, in December 2025, during the legendary striker's historic visit to India. Standing 21 meters tall, this golden masterpiece captured the unforgettable moment of Lionel Messi lifting the 2022 World Cup trophy above his head.

Why was the statue removed?

According to local residents and football fans, the massive structure had recently become a serious safety concern. People complained that the giant statue swayed significantly during strong winds and appealed to the relevant authorities.

To clarify the situation, Sharadvat Mukherjee, a member of the West Bengal Assembly, issued a statement on May 27 of this year. According to him, experts and experienced engineers deemed the monument a real threat to the lives of those nearby, leading to the decision to dismantle it.

Messi — the most decorated legend in football history

Today, 38-year-old Lionel Messi is considered one of the greatest and most decorated players not only of his era but in the entire history of football. His achievements naturally amaze any fan:

World Champion: Led Argentina to the top prize on the pitches of Qatar in 2022.

King of Europe: Lifted the UEFA Champions League trophy 4 times with Barcelona.

Unrivaled in Spain: Won the La Liga title 10 times.

Continental Success: Became a 2-time Copa América champion with the Argentina national team.

As a reminder, the living legend has been delighting millions of fans with his beautiful and magical play in the USA since 2023, playing for Inter Miami. Even though the statue has been removed, Messi's majestic image in the hearts of his fans will never fall!