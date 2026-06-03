Prayers Begin in Taiwan for BTS Concert Tickets

BTS fans in Taiwan are resorting to unusual methods to secure tickets to their favorite group's concert. With demand for tickets extremely high, many fans have turned to spiritual and religious practices beyond traditional means.

Specifically, they are visiting a temple in Taipei to seek help from Yue Lao, the Taoist god of love and fate. Fans are bringing offerings in purple, BTS's signature color, along with group merchandise, stadium seating charts, and notes with their wishes.

According to ancient belief, Yue Lao connects people's destinies through a legendary 'red thread of fate.' Thus, fans are praying in hopes of being 'connected' to tickets for the BTS concert scheduled for November in Kaohsiung.

This phenomenon has sparked widespread discussion on social media; some view it as sincere devotion, while others see it as an amusing illustration of just how fierce the battle for tickets has become.