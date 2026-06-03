Hotel Fire in Delhi Claims 21 Lives

·62·World
Hotel Fire in Delhi Claims 21 Lives


A major fire in Delhi, the capital of India, has claimed many lives. At least 21 people have been confirmed dead as a result of the tragedy.

Citing police sources, Reuters reported that the incident occurred on June 3 in a hotel in the Malviya Nagar district, located in the southern part of the city.

It is reported that foreign nationals who had come to the area for treatment at nearby medical facilities were also staying at the hotel. More than 15 foreigners are said to be among the victims.

Local officials describe the incident as one of the worst fires in Delhi in recent years. Thanks to the swift response of emergency services, at least 40 lives were saved.

According to preliminary reports, the fire may have started in the Lemon Green restaurant on the ground floor of the hotel. An investigation is currently underway to determine the exact cause of the incident.

According to local administration official Jitendra Kumar, factors related to restaurant operations are being considered as the primary theory regarding the origin of the fire.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the incident a "deeply tragic event." He expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

Additionally, the government announced financial assistance of 200,000 rupees for the families of the deceased and 50,000 rupees for the injured.

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Kamola Shuhratova
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