Gate of Hell: The Fire Burning for Over 70 Years

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Gate of Hell: The Fire Burning for Over 70 Years

One of the most mysterious and famous landmarks in Central Asia is located in Turkmenistan. Known as the "Gate of Hell" by locals and tourists, this site has attracted global attention for years with its extraordinary appearance.

Natural gas rising from the earth's depths has been burning continuously there for nearly half a century. At night, the flames and reddish glow emanating from the crater create a surreal landscape.

The natural fire has been burning since the 1970s.

Some scientists argue that the perpetual fire at the "Gate of Hell" is causing environmental problems. Consequently, various proposals to extinguish it have been put forward in recent years.

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Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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