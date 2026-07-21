Ferry capsizes in Guyana: 27 dead, 83 missing

·29·World
Ferry capsizes in Guyana: 27 dead, 83 missing

Off the coast of Guyana MV Barima At least 27 people died and 83 remain missing after a passenger ferry capsized. Prime Minister Mark Phillips stated that 69 passengers have been rescued so far.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing. The government has launched an official investigation to determine the causes of the tragedy. The Prime Minister emphasized that those responsible will face the full force of the law.

Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill stated that while the official manifest listed 133 people, there were actually 179 passengers on board. Additionally, the captain and a crew member were found to have consumed marijuana and have been detained by police.

Preliminary reports suggest the ferry tilted after being hit by a large wave and filled with water within minutes. Survivor Elena Munsammi said she survived by clinging to a floating crate but was separated from her two-year-old child.

At least 15 children are among the survivors. Divers and medical personnel sent from French Guiana are assisting in the search. According to the Ministry of Health, most survivors have been discharged from the hospital with minor injuries.

GuyanaMV BarimaFerry DisasterMaritime AccidentSearch And Rescue
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