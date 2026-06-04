Man Found Alive After Six Days Without Food or Oxygen on Everest

·293·World
Man Found Alive After Six Days Without Food or Oxygen on Everest

A Nepali Sherpa (mountain guide) survived six days on Mount Everest without food or supplemental oxygen bottles. This was reported by the Daily Mail.

It is reported that on May 29 of this year, the 52-year-old guide went missing while descending from the world's highest peak. He was last seen between Camps III and IV—at an altitude of over 8,000 meters above sea level, a point known as the "death zone" where low oxygen levels cause rapid physical exhaustion.

His relatives had almost lost hope for his survival. However, nearly a week later, the Sherpa was found alive. Rescuers stated that he was moving independently toward the base camp, crawling down.

It was revealed that the Sherpa survived during this time by eating biscuits from a small packet and drinking melted ice water. After being found, he was transported by helicopter to a hospital in Kathmandu.

According to doctors, the man is conscious. He is currently being treated for frostbite, dehydration, and other complications resulting from prolonged exposure to high-altitude conditions.

NepalEverestDaily MailKathmandu
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Aziza Shukhratova
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