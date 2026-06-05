Heavy Fines for Smoking on Beaches in Antalya

New restrictions are being introduced in Antalya, one of Turkey's popular tourist centers, to ensure environmental cleanliness. The consumption of tobacco products may now be banned on several popular beaches in the city.

According to local publications, this initiative is part of a comprehensive program aimed at protecting coastlines from waste and reducing environmental damage. The new regulations will initially apply to the shores of Lara, Belek, Chamyuva, and Bich Park.

Experts emphasize that cigarette butts remain in nature for many years and cause pollution of sea and river waters. Therefore, officials have decided to intensify the fight against smoking on beaches.