Xi Jinping Expected to Make State Visit to North Korea After Seven-Year Hiatus

Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to make a state visit to North Korea next week. During the trip, he will meet with the country's leader, Kim Jong Un.

The visit is scheduled for June 8–9. Xi Jinping will travel to North Korea at the invitation of Kim Jong Un.

This will be the Chinese leader's first visit to North Korea since 2019. The trip is also noted as his first foreign visit of 2026.

According to media reports, Xi Jinping has hosted 17 world leaders in Beijing this year. He is now preparing for a trip to Pyongyang, which holds significant importance in regional politics.