First AI-Developed Vaccine Passes Trials in the US

In the US, scientists have conducted clinical trials of the world's first vaccine developed with the help of artificial intelligence. According to the BBC, experts used AI technologies to create the vaccine design.

Researchers analyzed protein structures that could be effective against various virus variants. Based on this, a vaccine model capable of providing broader protection in the future has been developed.

According to the project authors, artificial intelligence can reduce the time required for traditional research by several years. This is of great importance in the fight against pandemics and rapidly spreading infectious diseases.

The vaccine is currently being tested in humans for safety and efficacy. If the results are positive, this technology could be used to create next-generation vaccines against influenza, COVID-19, and other diseases.