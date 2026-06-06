Controversy Over a Joke: Investigation Launched Against Billionaire in Turkey

A joke made by a prominent entrepreneur in the city of Izmir, Turkey, has sparked a major controversy. The Izmir Chief Public Prosecutor's Office has launched an official investigation into the incident.

It was reported that the joke told by entrepreneur R.K. was deemed insulting to certain segments of society, leading to the initiation of a case under Article 216 of the Criminal Code.

According to local media, the remarks concerned Mustafa Rahmi Koç, the honorary chairman of Koç Holding. He shared a joke about a Kurdish woman at the opening ceremony of a hospital in the Balçova district of Izmir. The joke related to gender, ethnic identity, and medical confidentiality.

The statement spread widely on social media, causing sharp criticism from the public and political circles. Subsequently, the entrepreneur apologized for his words, stating that he had no intention of offending anyone.

Officials also commented on the incident, emphasizing that such statements can incite hatred in society. Investigations into the case are currently ongoing.