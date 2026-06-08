Trump Makes Unexpected Statement on Sanctions Against Iran

Debates surrounding US-Iran relations, at the center of the global political stage, continue at a new phase. US President Donald Trump, in an exclusive interview with the prestigious NBC News TV channel, made statements that were not very pleasing to Tehran officials but expressed Washington's firm position. According to him, the issue of easing economic restrictions imposed on the Islamic Republic or releasing billions of dollars in frozen state assets abroad is not on the agenda at all for now. Trump specifically noted that the lifting of sanctions is not a gift to start negotiations, but a final result to be given based on Tehran's future positive actions.

You can familiarize yourself in detail with the sensational opinions of the White House leader regarding Iran's nuclear program, the Lebanon crisis, and upcoming secret meetings through the following special integrated table:

STRATEGY OF DIPLOMATIC STRUGGLE BETWEEN THE US AND IRAN

Main Directions of Negotiations Position of US President Donald Trump Situation in Tehran and on the Regional Front Economic Restrictions and Assets "If they behave properly and do good work, we will talk about it later. Lifting restrictions is not an initial condition." The release of frozen funds is very important for Iran's economy, but the US does not want to reduce pressure. Lebanon Crisis and "Hezbollah" "I want life to improve in Lebanon. Israel's strikes on Hezbollah should be more precise and targeted." The Lebanon issue is not considered a mandatory condition for a temporary short-term agreement for the US. Relations with Top Leadership Trump did not rule out the possibility of holding a direct meeting with Mojtaba Khamenei, the future successor of Iran's Supreme Leader. The White House likely knows exactly where Mojtaba Khamenei is at the moment, but is keeping it secret.

Although representatives of the two countries are close to agreeing on a preliminary draft to stop armed conflicts, Washington continues to insist on Tehran completely abandoning the idea of creating nuclear weapons as a primary demand.

Lebanon Issue and Intrigue of Secret Communication with Mojtaba Khamenei

During the interview, Donald Trump emphasized that the Lebanon crisis is not a mandatory clause of a short-term peace deal with Iran. In Trump's opinion, Tehran may try to raise this issue, but Washington is limiting itself to calling on Israel to be cautious in military operations in Lebanon. The most interesting situation arose after journalists' questions about Mojtaba Khamenei, the successor to Iran's Supreme Leader. While saying he could sit at the negotiation table with him directly, Trump did not want to talk about the politician's current secret location, but hinted mysteriously, "There is a high probability that I know."

Zamin Commentary: Donald Trump's statements show that Washington remains faithful to the traditions of "hard-line diplomacy." He is holding economic sanctions as the strongest lever to control Iran and force them to abandon their nuclear program. The mention of Mojtaba Khamenei's name indicates that the White House is certainly aware of the upcoming changes in Iran's political elite and is ready to find common ground with the new leadership. The US is seeking a path to peace without easing its pressure policy. The coming months will show whose tactics prevail in this complex geopolitical game. Stay tuned!

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