3-Year-Old Girl's Life Saved in Special Rescue Operation

Employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations carried out a complex rescue operation to save the life of a 3-year-old girl in the city of Gudermes, Chechen Republic.

According to reports, the girl accidentally fell into a deep hole in the yard of her house. The most dangerous aspect was the accumulation of carbon dioxide inside the hole, which posed a serious threat to the child's life. Additionally, the hole was too narrow to lift her out directly.

Therefore, rescuers quickly developed a safe plan and dug a tunnel from the side of the hole. During the operation, one of them, securely attached to a special safety rope, descended headfirst into the hole to help attach rescue equipment to the girl.

After a complex process lasting several minutes, the girl was carefully lifted out and immediately handed over to doctors. It is currently reported that her health is good.