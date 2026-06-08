3-Year-Old Girl's Life Saved in Special Rescue Operation

·4·World
3-Year-Old Girl's Life Saved in Special Rescue Operation

Employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations carried out a complex rescue operation to save the life of a 3-year-old girl in the city of Gudermes, Chechen Republic.

According to reports, the girl accidentally fell into a deep hole in the yard of her house. The most dangerous aspect was the accumulation of carbon dioxide inside the hole, which posed a serious threat to the child's life. Additionally, the hole was too narrow to lift her out directly.

Therefore, rescuers quickly developed a safe plan and dug a tunnel from the side of the hole. During the operation, one of them, securely attached to a special safety rope, descended headfirst into the hole to help attach rescue equipment to the girl.

After a complex process lasting several minutes, the girl was carefully lifted out and immediately handed over to doctors. It is currently reported that her health is good.

GudermesChechen RepublicMinistry of Emergency Situations
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