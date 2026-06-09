Federal Court Overturns Expensive Visa Fee Imposed by Trump

Important and welcome news has been announced for our compatriots working in labor migration and high-tech sectors abroad, as well as for international specialists. The US Federal Court in Boston completely overturned the additional $100,000 fee requirement imposed by the Donald Trump administration on the processing of H-1B work visas for highly skilled foreign workers. The distinguished judge ruled this financial restriction contrary to current legislation and illegal. This was reported by Reuters .

Systematic investigations during the court proceedings revealed that the large sum imposed by Trump was not merely a fee, but essentially a hidden tax. According to the US Constitution, the President does not have the authority to collect such new taxes without the direct consent and approval of Congress, the supreme legislative body. It is worth noting that Donald Trump implemented this controversial regulation in September 2025. Previously, American employers spent only $2,000 to $5,000 to secure H-1B visas for foreign employees, but the new rule increased these costs more than tenfold.

Following such a sharp financial burden, the attorneys general of 20 US states united and filed a formal lawsuit against the White House administration. In their complaints, the prosecutors specifically emphasized that these strict rules seriously hindered major universities, modern medical institutions, and private businesses in the country from hiring the world's best-educated and most qualified foreign specialists.

For context, the famous US H-1B visas are granted exclusively to the most highly skilled foreign workers worldwide. Multinational technology companies in Silicon Valley actively use this international program to attract and employ the world's strongest engineers, experienced developers, and scientists in America. The court's fair decision will undoubtedly provide a new impetus for the development of the sector.

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