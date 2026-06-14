$4,000 per piece: This meat costs as much as two city houses

·43·World
$4,000 per piece: This meat costs as much as two city houses

There are many expensive delicacies in the world, but the price of some types of meat can shock even the most seasoned gourmets. Interestingly, the top item on the list costs as much as several houses in the city center.

In 5th place is Japan's famous Wagyu Beef It is considered one of the most expensive types of meat in the world. 1 kilogram of this product is usually valued between $200 and $600.

In 4th place is Kobe Beef This is not just ordinary Wagyu, but one of its most prestigious varieties. The price of this meat reaches approximately $1,000 per kilogram.

In 3rd place is Matsusaka Beef It is also known as one of Japan's highest-quality Wagyu varieties. In some cases, its price exceeds $1,000 per kilogram.

2nd place is taken by Spain's famous Iberico Ham This is no ordinary cured meat. A single whole leg can cost up to $4,000.

Taking 1st place on the list is Bluefin Tuna It takes the spot.

This is not beef, but it is recognized as one of the most expensive meat products in the world. Especially at Tokyo auctions, record amounts have been bid for Bluefin Tuna, with prices sometimes reaching up to $1 million. For this reason, it is cited as one of the most expensive meat products globally.

JapanWagyu BeefKobe BeefSpainTokyo
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Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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