400,000-Year-Old Find Reveals Secret of Human History

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400,000-Year-Old Find Reveals Secret of Human History

Scientists have studied the teeth of Homo erectus , considered an ancient human ancestor, and determined that they may have interbred with other ancient human species. The results of this study were Associated Press announced.

According to the data, genetic traces were identified in the teeth of five men and one woman belonging to Homo erectus who lived approximately 400,000 years ago and were found in China.

Scientists also found a previously unknown genetic mutation. Researchers believe this could be a unique trait characteristic of the Homo erectus group that lived in East Asia.

Another mutation was identified in the extinct Denisovans and a very small portion of modern humans. This indicates that ancient human species may have exchanged genes.

Researchers note that Homo erectus may have passed some genes to the Denisovans. Later, these genes may have also passed to the ancestors of modern humans and survived to this day.

Experts emphasize the need to find more DNA samples and bone remains to fully understand the history of human evolution.

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Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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