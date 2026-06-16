Famous Russian Artist Known for Putin and Lukashenko Caricatures Shot Dead

·98·World
Famous Russian Artist Known for Putin and Lukashenko Caricatures Shot Dead

Semyon Skrepetskiy (Robert Kuzovkov), a Russian artist and activist living in Poland, has been shot dead.

According to reports, the incident occurred in the city of Biała Podlaska. An unknown person fired several shots at the artist from close range in a parking lot.

Doctors who arrived at the scene were unable to save his life. Law enforcement agencies have launched a large-scale search operation following the incident.

Preliminary reports suggest that two individuals may have been involved in the crime. Some reports state that one of the suspects is a Belarusian citizen and has been detained.

Semyon Skrepetskiy was known for his caricatures of Vladimir Putin, Alexander Lukashenko, and other political figures. He had been living in Poland since 2021.

Semyon SkrepetskiyVladimir PutinAlexander LukashenkoPolandBiała Podlaska
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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