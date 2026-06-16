2,000-Year-Old Discovery Astonishes Scientists

·30·World

Archaeologists have identified traces of an ancient civilization previously unknown to science in the Amazon rainforests. The vast metropolis spanned tens of thousands of square kilometers and emerged long before the rise of the Spanish, Aztec, and Maya civilizations, RIA Novosti reports.

Scientists had long suspected the existence of ancient structures beneath the dense forests of the Bolivian river valleys. However, due to the complexity of the terrain, fully exploring the area was difficult. Even aerial images showed only green forest.

In 2025, scientists from Bolivia, Ecuador, and the USA examined the area using a special laser scanner called LiDAR. As a result, remains of ancient settlements were identified beneath the trees.

The largest settlement occupied an area of 300 hectares, equivalent to more than 400 football fields. Excavations begun in 2026 revealed pyramids over 20 meters high, public buildings, and houses. These were built atop artificial mounds up to 5 meters high.

Additionally, geometrically precise canals and a network of roads connecting the villages were identified. Scientists are comparing these sites to an ancient New York. The fact that all buildings and roads were oriented toward the northwest indicates they had a unique religion and worldview.

This discovery fundamentally changes the view that living in the Amazon rainforest was impossible. Tests show that some structures are over two thousand years old. At that time, the Maya, Aztecs, and Incas had not yet reached such a level of development.

Another large city was identified in Ecuador. There, houses built on mounds and 25 kilometers of flat roads were also found. Scientists estimate that between 15,000 and 100,000 people may have lived in this region.

Thus, scientists have confirmed the theory of British explorer Percy Fawcett, who disappeared a century ago. He believed that a vast civilization, comparable to Rome and Greece, existed in these regions. Recent discoveries show that he was right.

AmazonBoliviaEcuadorAztecMaya
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