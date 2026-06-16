In recent days, armed clashes and military operations have entered their most intense and heated phase. Yesterday, a sudden and powerful strike was delivered to a major strategic object—an oil refinery located near the Russian capital, Moscow. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky expressed his sharp, firm, and open views on this resonant event. The head of state emphasized that this attack is not merely a routine military operation, but a crucial strategic step toward forcing the opposing side toward peace and ending the war.

500-Kilometer Strike: Economic Infrastructure Targeted

It has been reported that this large industrial facility, located nearly 500 kilometers inside the state border and far behind the main front line, suffered serious damage. In his address, Zelensky explained that official Kyiv's primary goal is to persuade and force the Russian leadership to stop its aggressive actions against the people of Ukraine. According to him, modern weapons capable of reaching such long distances with high precision are among the most fundamental and effective means of weakening the enemy's economic potential.

You can briefly review the military-strategic significance of this event and the positions of the parties through the following analytical table:

Major object attacked Distance from the front line Main strategic goal of the strike President Zelensky's official statement and position Oil refinery in Moscow 500 kilometers

(Deep rear area) Forcing an end to the war by weakening economic and energy infrastructure «This is a fair response and a fitting penalty for prolonging this war!»

«A fair response and punishment for prolonging the war»

The Ukrainian leader assessed these successful strikes not merely as revenge, but as the restoration of historical justice and the most appropriate reaction to the aggressor's actions. In his view, long-range weapons could create a fundamental turning point in the course of the war.

From Vladimir Zelensky's official address: «An oil refinery located 500 kilometers from us was seriously damaged. We must force Russia to stop this bloody war against our people. Long-range weapons at the disposal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are one of the most important and integral components of such coercion. This is an absolutely fair response to the merciless strikes delivered by Russia against our territories and a legal punishment for unjustifiably prolonging a war that should have already ended».

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