Over 400 Cats Stolen for Meat Rescued

·30·World
Over 400 Cats Stolen for Meat Rescued

Hundreds of pets were saved from disaster during a special operation conducted by law enforcement agencies in Vietnam. Police halted the activities of a criminal group involved in stealing cats and selling them illegally.

According to reports, more than 400 live cats and dozens of frozen animals were discovered during the raids. Additionally, several dozen more cats were found at another location and moved to safety.

During the investigation, members of this criminal network admitted to collecting and selling cats in the southern regions of the country over the past few years. They kept the animals in special facilities before delivering them to traders.

Animal protection organizations reported that some of the rescued cats have been returned to their owners. However, due to the severe conditions in which they were kept, some animals could not be saved.

Experts note that millions of dogs and cats are illegally captured and entered into trade chains every year in Vietnam. However, public attitude toward this issue has been changing in recent years, with youth and pet owners taking a firm stand against such practices.

Police are currently continuing their investigation into the case. Law enforcement agencies have urged owners of missing pets to come forward.

Vietnam
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Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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