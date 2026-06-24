Taliban Detains Uzbek Activist: Fate Remains Unknown

Reports indicate that Mas'ud Temur, an Uzbek cultural activist, has been detained in Afghanistan's Badakhshan province.

According to local sources, he was apprehended by Taliban intelligence forces in the city of Fayzabad on June 19.

Since then, no precise information regarding his location or condition has been provided.

It is reported that Temur has been using social media to defend the rights and identity of Turkic ethnic groups in Afghanistan.

It is also suggested that he may have been detained for supporting protesters in Herat.

Local Taliban officials in Badakhshan have not yet commented on the situation.