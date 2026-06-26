Mysterious City Hidden for a Thousand Years Found in Jungle

·44·World
Mysterious City Hidden for a Thousand Years Found in Jungle

In the heart of Mexico's dense jungles, archaeologists have discovered another unique and mysterious city belonging to the Maya civilization. According to scientists' calculations, this city remained hidden from human sight for over a thousand years.

The find was identified during a joint research expedition of Slovenian and Mexican scientists in the Calakmul Biosphere Reserve, located in the state of Campeche. The new archaeological site was named Minanbe, which means "no road" in the Yucatec Maya language. This name was chosen because reaching the area where the city is located was extremely difficult.

The research was led by archaeologist Ivan Šprajs from the Research Centre of the Slovenian Academy of Sciences and Arts. Before field work began, specialists analyzed LiDAR (laser scanning) data of the area. This data indicated the possible existence of ancient man-made structures beneath the thick forest cover.

Excavations and studies revealed an ancient city covering approximately 13 hectares. Preliminary data suggests Minanbe was built between 600 and 900 AD. The city contains numerous architectural structures, including a 13-meter-high pyramid built in the Rio Bec style, water reservoirs, and stone reliefs depicting decapitation rituals.

Archaeologists note that the find has survived almost undamaged. Unlike many other Maya cities, no signs of looting or illegal excavations were found here, which further increases the scientific and historical significance of Minanbe.

Scientists believe this city was once one of the major economic and regional centers based on agriculture. The new discovery is expected to play an important role in unlocking the still unexplored secrets of the Maya civilization.

MexicoCalakmulMinanbeIvan ŠprajcSlovenia
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