Horror in the Sky: Hot Air Balloon with Tourists Engulfed in Flames

In the state of Santa Catarina in southern Brazil, a hot air balloon carrying tourists caught fire during flight and crashed to the ground. Eight people died as a result of the horrific incident. This was reported by Al Jazeera publication.

It is reported that the tragedy occurred on June 21 near the city of Praia Grande. Videos circulating on social media show the balloon engulfed in flames, thick smoke rising, and its descent to the ground. Two people fell from the balloon during the fire.

Ulises Gabriel, head of the Santa Catarina civil police, stated that three of the deceased died while hugging each other. He described the scene as "heart-wrenching."

According to preliminary data, there were a total of 21 people on board, including the pilot. Thirteen of them survived and were taken to nearby hospitals with various degrees of injury.

The pilot said the fire started suddenly inside the balloon's basket. He immediately tried to land the balloon and ordered the passengers to jump as they descended. However, because the flames spread so quickly, some did not have time to leave the balloon.

The company that organized the flight, “Sobrevoar”, stated that the pilot is highly experienced and took all necessary measures to save the passengers. Following the incident, the company has suspended its operations indefinitely.