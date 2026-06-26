Japan Finds a Great Solution to Protect Kindergarten Children from Summer Heat

An unusual solution has been implemented in one of Japan's kindergartens to ensure children can play safely outdoors even in the summer heat. A giant fabric canopy measuring 25 by 30 meters was installed over the playground.

The structure, covering approximately 750 square meters, blocks sunlight while allowing air to circulate. As a result, the temperature underneath is significantly cooler than in the open area.

Another advantage of the canopy is that it can be easily opened and closed as needed, without requiring major construction work.

Since the project's launch, children have begun playing freely and happily under the canopy. This seemingly simple initiative has proven to be a very effective solution for protecting children's health.