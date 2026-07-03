1000 Euro Salary: Slovakia is Recruiting Workers from Uzbekistan

·99·World
1000 Euro Salary: Slovakia is Recruiting Workers from Uzbekistan

The Migration Agency of the Republic of Uzbekistan has announced that registration has begun for Uzbek citizens wishing to work as forklift drivers in Slovakia.

According to the agency, a total of 70 job vacancies are being offered. Successful candidates will receive a monthly net salary of 1000 euros The work schedule is based on 5 working days per week and 8 hours per day.

The selection is open to men aged 20 to 45 Candidates must have a category 'B' driver's license, at least 6 months of experience driving a forklift, as well as conversational Russian language skills are required.

The employer will cover accommodation costs and provide medical insurance for employees.

It is noted that costs for the work visa and air ticket are initially paid by the candidate. However, after the citizen is officially employed in Slovakia, these expenses will be compensated by the Migration Agency.

According to the agency, once the number of registered candidates reaches 300, the application process will be closed.

Further information can be obtained by calling the Migration Agency at 71 202 33 55 (extensions: 556 and 906).

As a reminder, previously the Migration Agency and the Italian Ministry of Labor and Social Policies' organization Sviluppo Lavoro Italia announced a recruitment drive for Uzbek citizens for construction jobs in Italy.

SlovakiaUzbekistanJobsMigration AgencyEmployment
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