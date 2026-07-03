Farewell ceremonies for Ali Khamenei officially begin

Farewell ceremonies for the former supreme leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, have officially begun. Initial events are being held in the country's capital, Tehran.

This was reported by RBC.

It is reported that mourning events will continue from July 4 to 9 and will be organized in several cities across Iran. Nearly 100 official delegations from various countries around the world are expected to participate in the ceremonies.

According to the plan, farewell and burial ceremonies will be held in Tehran from July 4 to 6. A mourning procession is scheduled for July 7 in the city of Qom. Subsequently, the body of the deceased will be taken to Iraqi territory on July 8, and it is planned to be laid to its final resting place in the city of Mashhad on July 9.

As a reminder, it was reported that 86-year-old Ayatollah Ali Khamenei died on February 28 of this year as a result of strikes organized by the US and Israel.