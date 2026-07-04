Swiss Glaciers Melting at Record Pace

·28·World
Swiss Glaciers Melting at Record Pace

A severe heat wave observed across Europe is causing glaciers in Switzerland to melt much earlier and more intensely than usual. Scientists emphasize that this situation indicates the Alpine glaciers may shrink significantly for yet another year. Reuters reported.

According to experts, on June 29 of this year, the Rhône Glacier in southern Switzerland reached the stage known as "Glacier loss day," This period marks the point when the snowpack accumulated during the winter season has completely melted and the glacier's multi-year ice layers begin to erode.

According to Matthias Huss, head of the Swiss glacier monitoring service, this date was recorded as the second earliest in observation history. The earliest record was set in 2022, when the process began three days earlier than this year.

The specialist noted that low snowfall during the winter months, followed by consecutive intense heat waves at the start of summer, led to the rapid melting of the glaciers.

"This is a very alarming situation. Before even reaching the middle of summer, the glaciers have already begun losing significant volume," said Matthias Huss.

According to his calculations, during the hot days observed in June, the volume of meltwater from Swiss glaciers was enough to fill an Olympic-sized swimming pool every six seconds for two weeks straight.

Additionally, at one of the observation points on the Rhône Glacier, it was found that nearly 1.5 meters of ice thickness melted away as a result of just two weeks of scorching heat.

Tourists who have been visiting the region for many years are also clearly noticing these changes. Harry Blok, a German tourist who has been regularly visiting the Rhône Glacier for the past 50 years, said the dramatic shrinkage of the glacier before his eyes is causing him great distress.

"I am crying. A glacier that was once enormous is disappearing before our eyes. This is the clearest evidence of climate change," he said.

Scientists warn that if high temperatures persist, Swiss glaciers could lose a massive amount of ice mass again this year. This is regarded as one of the factors raising serious concerns for Europe's nature and water resources.

SwitzerlandRhôneMatthias HussReuters
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