War Fire in the Middle East: USA Strikes Military Targets in Iran

The US Air Force carried out powerful airstrikes on more than 80 major military targets within Iran. Official Washington characterizes this drastic step as a firm response to attacks by Iran on international commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz. Zamin.uz presents the most important details by analyzing the situation in the region.

CENTCOM Statement: What were the targeted objects?

According to official information from the US Central Command (CENTCOM), Iran's defense capabilities have been severely damaged during the large-scale military operation. The following strategic objects were successfully targeted:

Air defense systems ;

Anti-ship missile complexes ;

Coastal radar stations ;

belonging to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) over 60 high-speed military boats.

In addition to military strikes, the White House has also raised economic pressure on Tehran to the highest level. Following the incidents in the Strait of Hormuz, the US administration revoked the special licenseallowing the sale of Iranian oil on the international market.

Iran's Response: US Bases Shelled

Official Tehran called these actions by Washington a gross violation of the temporary agreements reached in June and the ceasefire regime.

From the statement of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps: «Crushing retaliatory strikes were launched against several US military facilities in the Middle East. Such aggressive actions by Washington will be met with a very firm response in the future as well».

Global Market at Risk: Will Negotiations Stop?

The influential The Wall Street Journal writes that US officials called Iran's actions in the strait "absolutely unacceptable." Nevertheless, the White House does not intend to completely close the door to diplomatic negotiations with Tehran.

The main risks regarding the development of the situation are reflected in the following table:

Risk Direction Expected negative consequences Diplomacy The temporary peace agreement reached in June of this year may completely collapse. Economy Military actions in the Strait of Hormuz will be a major obstacle to international maritime trade. Energy Due to rising tensions, a sharp increase in prices is expected in the global oil market.

Observers and international political analysts emphasize that this clash in the Strait of Hormuz is a serious test not only for the Middle East region but for the entire global security system and international maritime trade.