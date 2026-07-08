Patient who received free surgery gifts a rooster and a hen to the doctor

·83·World
Patient who received free surgery gifts a rooster and a hen to the doctor

An incident that occurred in 2021 in the city of Tarija, Bolivia, captured the attention of millions on social media worldwide. The reason was a heartwarming story of gratitude between a poor patient and a doctor.

Urologist Alvaro Ramallo Zamora performed surgeries completely free of charge for many patients in difficult financial situations, including 80-year-old farmer Pedro Quintana. The doctor did not accept any payment for this.

After the surgery, Pedro Quintana brought the doctor a gift he considered his most valuable possession. As a token of gratitude, he presented him with a rooster and a hen.

Alvaro Ramallo Zamora posted a photo of himself with the gift on his social media page, writing that it was one of the most sincere and precious gifts he had ever received in his career. He emphasized that the patient's heartfelt gratitude was more valuable than any monetary reward.

The photo spread across the world in a short time, earning the admiration of millions of users. Many praised the doctor's humanity and the patient's sincere gratitude as a shining example of kindness.

BoliviaAlvaro Ramallo ZamoraPedro QuintanaSurgeryKindness
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Parachute ordered from Temu nearly leads to athlete's deathParachute ordered from Temu nearly leads to athlete's deathToday, 13:15Teenager sets up “customs post” in Paris: people forced to pay 2 eurosTeenager sets up “customs post” in Paris: people forced to pay 2 eurosToday, 13:08Which countries' men are Kyrgyz women marrying most often?Which countries' men are Kyrgyz women marrying most often?Today, 13:02Devastating landslide in India: tunnel construction site buried under mudDevastating landslide in India: tunnel construction site buried under mudToday, 12:57Two children found living among dead animalsTwo children found living among dead animalsToday, 12:38War Fire in the Middle East: USA Strikes Military Targets in IranWar Fire in the Middle East: USA Strikes Military Targets in IranToday, 12:38
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time
Netherlands Performs First Euthanasia on Child Under 12
Netherlands Performs First Euthanasia on Child Under 12