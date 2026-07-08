Patient who received free surgery gifts a rooster and a hen to the doctor

An incident that occurred in 2021 in the city of Tarija, Bolivia, captured the attention of millions on social media worldwide. The reason was a heartwarming story of gratitude between a poor patient and a doctor.

Urologist Alvaro Ramallo Zamora performed surgeries completely free of charge for many patients in difficult financial situations, including 80-year-old farmer Pedro Quintana. The doctor did not accept any payment for this.

After the surgery, Pedro Quintana brought the doctor a gift he considered his most valuable possession. As a token of gratitude, he presented him with a rooster and a hen.

Alvaro Ramallo Zamora posted a photo of himself with the gift on his social media page, writing that it was one of the most sincere and precious gifts he had ever received in his career. He emphasized that the patient's heartfelt gratitude was more valuable than any monetary reward.

The photo spread across the world in a short time, earning the admiration of millions of users. Many praised the doctor's humanity and the patient's sincere gratitude as a shining example of kindness.